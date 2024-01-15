Punjab may suspend hike in driving license fee for one week

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday gave an indication to extend the implementation of the new licence fee by one more week.

Speaking to the media at the Lahore Board, CM Naqvi said the new licence fee would be implemented from tomorrow while adding if he could give one week more relief in the licence fee he would consider it today.

He further said three licences were being generated by the driving licence software in just one minute therefore the system was not working effectively.

Naqvi added he was at the service center at even 3 o'clock in the night while mentioning the issue was resolved by 10 o'clock in the morning as the driving licence system was upgraded again.



He highlighted that there were problems in the online system, but they would definitely be fixed as there would be an action against the government contractor over the complaints.