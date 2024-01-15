Monday, January 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

Our Staff Reporter
January 15, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to scholars in var­ious disciplines.

According to the varsity spokes­man here Sunday, these scholars included Muhammad Aslam khan son of Shad Muhammad in the subject of Islamic Studies, Muham­mad Javed Iqbal son of Muham­mad Rashid Ghias in the subject of Zoology, Qamar Un Nisa daughter of Muhammad Sajid Iqbal in the subject of Philosophy, Tahira Yas­min daughter of Ahmad Din in the subject of Chemistry, Gohar Iqbal son of Ch. Muhammad Nazeer in the subject of Persian, Majid Hus­sain son of Abdul Razzaq in the subject of Punjabi, Samra Kousar daughter of Amanullah in the sub­ject of Molecular Biology, Nasir Ali son of Sher Ali in the subject of South Asian Studies (Speciali­zation in International Relations), Shazia Ashraf daughter of Muham­mad Ashraf in the subject of Bota­ny and Muddassira Arshad son of Arshad Jamil Khokhar in the sub­ject of Computer Science.

Comprehensive strategy to uplift Balochistan being pursued

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024