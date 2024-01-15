Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

LAHORE - Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to scholars in var­ious disciplines.

According to the varsity spokes­man here Sunday, these scholars included Muhammad Aslam khan son of Shad Muhammad in the subject of Islamic Studies, Muham­mad Javed Iqbal son of Muham­mad Rashid Ghias in the subject of Zoology, Qamar Un Nisa daughter of Muhammad Sajid Iqbal in the subject of Philosophy, Tahira Yas­min daughter of Ahmad Din in the subject of Chemistry, Gohar Iqbal son of Ch. Muhammad Nazeer in the subject of Persian, Majid Hus­sain son of Abdul Razzaq in the subject of Punjabi, Samra Kousar daughter of Amanullah in the sub­ject of Molecular Biology, Nasir Ali son of Sher Ali in the subject of South Asian Studies (Speciali­zation in International Relations), Shazia Ashraf daughter of Muham­mad Ashraf in the subject of Bota­ny and Muddassira Arshad son of Arshad Jamil Khokhar in the sub­ject of Computer Science.