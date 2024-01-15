RDA, PITB sign agreement for E-filing system

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on the direction of the Punjab government have signed an agreement for E-Filing and Office Auto­mation System. According to RDA spokesman on Sunday, a meeting was held here on Sunday in RDA office for E-Filing and Office Automation System.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, representative of PITB, Dr Shaukat Ali and Deputy Director (IT) RDA, Dawood Khalid and others participated in the meeting. The spokesman said that the purpose of this agreement was to main­tain paperless files of the notes, approvals and pro­posals so that the records could be easily accessible. Sometimes important documents of the offices are damaged during any untoward incident like flood or fire. For example, RDA documents were lost in 2004 due to the flood, he told. The spokesman informed that representative of PITB briefed the participants about E-Filing and Office Automation System.

He further said that E-Filing system in RDA would enable the officials in timely and effective management of the daily tasks and the department could proceed towards a paperless office envi­ronment. The main objective of this management software would be to ensure that every correspon­dence would be digitally accessible round-the-clock, he informed. He further said that the digital copies of every official document would be made and uploaded on the system. These copies would also be stored on a cloud server and archived for future use and reference, he added. The spokesman said that the application would send an SMS to all the intended participants and notify them about RDA operations against illegal under-construction buildings, illegal housing schemes, meeting timings and location, etc. The system would help increase efficiency of the department, he added.