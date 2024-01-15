Respiratory Resurgence

As Karachi grapples with a persistent wave of respiratory in­fections, concerns have been amplified with the confirmation by the Sindh health department of the emergence of five lo­cally transmitted cases of the JN.1 variant of Covid-19. This high­ly contagious new variant, currently causing apprehension in vari­ous countries, has brought into sharp focus the evolving challenges posed by the ever-adapting virus. The situation is further under­scored by the detection of three Covid-19-positive passengers at Jinnah International Airport, all in their early 20s and arriving from Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

The confirmation of these cases by the Aga Khan University Hospi­tal (AKUH) emphasises the critical role that vigilant monitoring plays in identifying and responding to emerging threats. The proactive re­porting by AKUH not only demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to public health but also sheds light on the need for a robust sur­veillance system to track and contain the spread of new variants. As health experts caution against complacency, despite a slight decrease in respiratory infections, the importance of increased screening and testing services becomes evident. The detection of the JN.1 variant in Karachi has prompted the Sindh health department to consider es­tablishing a task force to tackle this emerging threat. With three of the five locally transmitted cases being women, it adds another layer of concern, underlining the need for a comprehensive strategy that takes into account the varied demographic impact of the virus.

Health experts, such as Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro and Dr. Altaf Hus­sain Khatri, both representing the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), stress the importance of remaining cautious. While there has been a slight decrease in respiratory infections, the experts highlight that complications in patients could still occur, and recovery in some cases is taking longer than expected. Dr. Shoro emphasises the ne­cessity of specific diagnosis through increased screening and testing services to effectively manage patients presenting with flu, chest in­fections, and pneumonia.

Karachi’s rising number of flu cases since October 2023 has been a cause for concern. Although hospitalisation and mortalities have re­mained relatively low, the impact on the elderly and individuals with compromised immunity is notable. In the face of these challenges, the city must prioritise and scale up its efforts in screening, testing, and surveillance to effectively combat the evolving threat posed by the JN.1 variant and ensure the health and well-being of its residents.