Roadside relief

In today’s era, road travel has become increasingly popular, particularly during vacations, with many families owning cars and opting for road trips to hill stations and different cities. However, a critical concern is the lack of clean and hygienic public toilets along highways. This shortage poses a significant problem as unclean restrooms can contribute to the spread of diseases, especially in developing countries already grappling with numerous challenges.
It is imperative for the government to take proactive measures in addressing this issue. Establishing a sufficient number of well-maintained public toilets along highways should be a priority. Additionally, stringent regulations should be implemented to ensure the hygiene standards of restrooms at restaurants and rest areas on highways. The government’s role extends beyond mere infrastructure development; it also involves actively promoting awareness campaigns to educate the public about the health consequences associated with unhygienic restroom facilities.
By tackling this aspect of public health and infrastructure, the government can contribute significantly to the well-being of its citizens and mitigate potential health crises in the country.
UMAMA RAJPUT,
Sukkur.