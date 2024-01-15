Roadside relief

In today’s era, road travel has be­come increasingly popular, par­ticularly during vacations, with many families owning cars and opting for road trips to hill sta­tions and different cities. Howev­er, a critical concern is the lack of clean and hygienic public toilets along highways. This shortage pos­es a significant problem as unclean restrooms can contribute to the spread of diseases, especially in developing countries already grap­pling with numerous challenges.

It is imperative for the govern­ment to take proactive measures in addressing this issue. Establish­ing a sufficient number of well-maintained public toilets along highways should be a priority. Ad­ditionally, stringent regulations should be implemented to en­sure the hygiene standards of re­strooms at restaurants and rest areas on highways. The govern­ment’s role extends beyond mere infrastructure development; it also involves actively promoting awareness campaigns to educate the public about the health con­sequences associated with unhy­gienic restroom facilities.

By tackling this aspect of pub­lic health and infrastructure, the government can contribute signif­icantly to the well-being of its citi­zens and mitigate potential health crises in the country.

UMAMA RAJPUT,

Sukkur.