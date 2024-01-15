Monday, January 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rwp Safe City Project to be inaugurated on Jan 30

APP
January 15, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Com­missioner Rawalpindi Divi­sion, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities to swiftly complete Rawalpin­di Safe City Project which would be inaugurated on Jan­uary 30. According to a Com­missioner office spokesman, the commissioner during a visit to the safe city project site reviewed the construc­tion work of the project. “January 30 is the deadline for making the Safe City Proj­ect Rawalpindi functional in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab,” the spokesman informed. All-out efforts were being made to complete the work within stipulated time frame, he said. In the first phase of the project, cameras would be installed at various sites, major intersections, main mosques, churches, commer­cial points, Muharram pro­cession routes, petrol pumps and other places, he added.

China-Pakistan cargo route launched to facilitate air transport

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1705209252.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024