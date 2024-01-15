Rwp Safe City Project to be inaugurated on Jan 30

RAWALPINDI - Com­missioner Rawalpindi Divi­sion, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities to swiftly complete Rawalpin­di Safe City Project which would be inaugurated on Jan­uary 30. According to a Com­missioner office spokesman, the commissioner during a visit to the safe city project site reviewed the construc­tion work of the project. “January 30 is the deadline for making the Safe City Proj­ect Rawalpindi functional in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab,” the spokesman informed. All-out efforts were being made to complete the work within stipulated time frame, he said. In the first phase of the project, cameras would be installed at various sites, major intersections, main mosques, churches, commer­cial points, Muharram pro­cession routes, petrol pumps and other places, he added.