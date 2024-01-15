Saudi minister commends Pakistan for holding Global Health Summit

Deputy Health Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Hani Jokhdar has expressed appreciated Pakistan for successful holding the two-day Global Health Security Summit.

He expressed the appreciation during a meeting alongwith the Saudi delegation with Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on the sidelines of Global Health Security Summit held in Pakistan.

The Saudi dignitary expressed gratitude for the invitation to the global forum and expressed appreciation for Pakistan in taking the important initiative aimed at making the world a safer place.

He made special mention of the warm, brotherly, historical ties between the two nations, and expressed the desire to work closely with Pakistan and further augmenting health cooperation.

Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed the desire to take collaboration between the two countries in the field of health to the next level.

He made special mention of the rich human resource in health that Pakistan has to offer and cooperation in the area of Plasma.

The visiting delegation was informed about the progress of King Salman Hospital in Islamabad being established with the support of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.