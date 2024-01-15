SC to resume hearing of PTI's contempt plea against ECP for not providing level playing field

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) will resume hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) petition for contempt proceedings against the Election Commission of Pakistan for not providing the party with level playing field in general elections 2024.

A three-member bench of the apex court led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprised Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali will hear the petition.

It may be recalled that during previous hearing on January 3, the Supreme Court had remarked that Election Commission of Pakistan should ensure transparent polls in the country.

The ECP had submitted its reply to the apex court on January 7 wherein the commission had rejected the allegations and requested the court to dismiss the PTI petition imposing a fine on the party.

On January 8, CJP Isa had asked from PTI counsel Latif Khosa if his party wanted nomination papers of all PTI candidates should be approved.

Later, the apex court had adjourned hearing of the contempt petition case against ECP till January 15.