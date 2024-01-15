SCCI chief voices concern over increasing environmental pollution

PESHAWAR - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq on Sun­day expressed grave concern over increasing environ­mental pollution in wake of using alternative sourc­es of fuel by people owing to low gas pressure issue.

He urged the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, provincial Chief Secretary and district administration to make contact on emer­gent grounds with centre and resolve these issues once for all.

In a meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar Sania Safi in her office, Fuad Ishaq apprised him that the SCCI has taken up issue of gas with federal government, relevant ministry and high ups in an efficient way because unjust was being car­ried out with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, presidents of city bazaar, trad­ers’ leaders and members of the business community were also present in a large number, said a press re­lease issued here.

The SCCI chief said the people in Peshawar along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been compelled to use the traditional way as an alternative source of fuel for fulfilment of requirements of routine life. The traditional methods, like use of timber, coal and other sources are causing an increase of environment pol­lution, and there is fear of spread of lungs and res­piratory diseases, Fuad added.

The SCCI chief told the senior official that the to­tal gas production of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 550 MMCFDs whereas gas consumption in the province is 200 MMCFDs and rest of 350 MMCFDs were giv­en in national grid if the 200 MMCFDs were fully sup­plied to KP so the gas issues would be resolved.

He further said that resolution of the gas issue would remove tension of people along with the wheel of business and industries would continue to run and people would also avail employment oppor­tunities in the province.

Fuad Ishaq said Article 158 of the Constitution of the country has guaranteed the first right of natural gas and other resources of the province where the natural gas is being produced.

The SCCI chief further said KP was put into the bas­ket of RLNG, contrary to it, subsidy has been given to Punjab.