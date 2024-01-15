Seminar participants call for peaceful conduct of polls

LAHORE - A seminar titled “Peaceful Election 2024 and Role of Stakeholders” was orchestrated through a collaborative effort by the Youth Commission for Human Rights, the Free and Fair Election Network, and the Shah Hussain Regional Network. The event witnessed the active participation of district office bearers from various political parties, representatives from minority communities, election candidates, and members of civil society and youth organizations. Inaugurating the program, Wajahat Batool, the Coordinator of the Youth Commission for Human Rights, underscored the paramount importance of adherence to the code of conduct prescribed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. She emphasized that political parties, election candidates, media outlets, polling agents, and observers must align with these guidelines to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process. A representative from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) asserted the necessity for all political entities to strictly comply with the election code of conduct. Additionally, the representative advocated for the enforcement of Section 210 of the Election Act 2017, which mandates a minimum of 5 percent representation of women. Highlighting the PPP’s commitment to inclusivity, the representative declared that their party consistently incorporates women and minorities at all levels of the electoral process. The firm stance was taken against any discrimination towards candidates or voters based on gender or identity, pledging non-participation in any electoral process endorsing such practices. Representatives from other political parties echoed their commitment to abiding by the electoral code of conduct. They expressed a willingness to collaborate with the Election Commission, ensuring the security of election materials, election staff, and polling agents. Additionally, a collective commitment was made to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to facilitate a peaceful electoral environment. A spokesperson from the Muslim League-N condemned all forms of violence within the electoral process. The representative urged political parties to refrain from using language that could incite violence during speeches or promotional materials. The unequivocal condemnation of violence underscored the collective commitment to fostering an environment of civility and respect through the election period.