SHO, four others suspended for raid at Barrister Gohar’s residence

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police on Sunday said five officers, including the Margalla sta­tion house officer (SHO), had been suspended following a preliminary inquiry into yesterday’s raid at the residence of PTI leader Barrister Go­har Ali Khan.

The raid at Barrister Gohar’s house, located in F-7, was conducted on Sat­urday while he was appearing before the Supreme Court for the hearing on the petition against the restoration of the party’s electoral symbol. After being informed of the raid, he had told the apex court about the incident and left for his home.

Later, he had returned to the court and informed the bench that his son and nephew had been tortured by the police. Subsequently, the SC had tak­en notice of the raid and sum­moned the chief of the capital police.

Initially, the police had de­nied that any raid was con­ducted at Gohar’s residence, but later a video went viral on social media after which the police issued “contradictory statements” about the raid.

Police officers on condition of anonymity said raid was conducted on the directives of the senior officers. A police team reached the house of the PTI leader in four vehicles for the raid, they stated. The team entered the house and left af­ter confiscating a comput­er and some documents, they added.

Separately, the police had claimed that the house was raided on a tip-off regarding the presence of proclaimed of­fenders in the residence. How­ever, the contingent returned after learning that the house belonged to the PTI leader. The police had added that Gohar’s house was raided due to confu­sion about the address.

In a statement on social me­dia platform X (formerly Twit­ter) on Sunday, Islamabad po­lice said a fact-finding inquiry was conducted regarding the raid at Barrister Gohar’s resi­dence.

It stated that the police had reached F-7/2 at 2pm yes­terday to apprehend a “pro­claimed offender on the tip of an informer”.

According to the statement, when the police party found out that the said house was the residence of Barrister Go­har Ali Khan, the raiding police party came back immediately.

It added that the PTI leader complained to the apex court about the raid. “The Honour­able Chief Justice of the Su­preme Court of Pakistan sum­moned the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) and ordered an investigation into the matter,” the police noted, adding that the apex court had directed the ICCPO to person­ally hear Gohar’s grievances.

It said that Islamabad police chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan as­sured Gohar that the matter would be investigated and de­partmental action would be taken if any police officer was found guilty.

Dr Nasir, the statement con­tinued, appointed the district police officer as an inquiry offi­cer with the directions to hold a fact-finding inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within three days.

“After preliminary inquiry 5 officers, including SHO Margal­la, have been suspended until further orders,” the police said, adding that an inquiry was be­ing conducted and strict action would be taken against the of­ficials who violated the law.