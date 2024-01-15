Sindh should immediately adopt austerity measures to regulate wedding ceremonies in province: SWIT

KARACHI - Founder of the non-profit Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT), Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooq, has urged the caretaker government of Sindh to immediately adopt austerity measures to regulate wedding ceremonies in the province in view of the prevailing economic and energy crises across the country. In a statement issued, the SWIT founder urged the interim provincial administration to immediately impose the austerity regime of serving a one-dish meal to the guests of wedding ceremonies and limiting the functioning hours of wedding halls to 10pm.

Maulana Farooq said that owing to the prevailing inflation and energy crises, lavish meals need not to be served to the guests of wedding events in the province, and their proceedings should come to an end by 10pm. He pointed out that such austerity measures are strictly being implemented in Punjab. He hoped that Sindh caretaker chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, keeping in view his background as a learned and qualified member of the judiciary, would adopt these austerity measures aimed at rescuing the declining national economy. He said that imposing a one-dish regime and restricting the functioning hours of wedding halls would go a long way in giving a much-needed respite to the inflation-hit middleand low-income families, and in conserving electricity.

He also said that austerity measures for wedding ceremonies would be a great help for people from middle-income and deprived families, who otherwise find it utterly difficult to organise such events because they usually incur exorbitant expenditures. He also pointed out that a massive amount of foreign exchange reserves can be saved by limiting the timings of wedding events because there would be a lesser need to import expensive fossil fuels for electricity generation. He lamented that a large number of inflation-hit families cannot afford meat or eggs for their daily meals because of the constant increase in the prices of essential products. He urged the interim government to introduce austerity measures to help people adopt a simple lifestyle to cope with the prevailing inflation.