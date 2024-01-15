SNGPL cuts off 316 connections

LAHORE - During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL con­tinued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and Islamabad, discon­necting another 316 connections; Rs 5.6 million fine imposed

According to the report released by the SNGPL on Sunday, in La­hore, the regional team discon­nected 17 connections on illegal use of gas while another 24 on use of compressor and also imposed fine 3.29 million against gas theft cases.The team also lodged an FIR against gas pilferes.In Rawalpin­di the team disconnected 74 con­nections on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.14 million have been booked against gas theft cas­es.During the crackdown in Is­lamabad the regional team discon­nected 6 connections on illegal use of gas.In Multan 1 connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 49 on use of com­pressor.The team also lodged an FIR against gas theft.

In Peshawar and Karak,the com­pany disconnected 69 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and also imposed fine of Rs2.05 million against gas theft cases .

In Sahiwal, six connections were disconnected on compressor use while another one on illegal use of gas.

In Sheikhupura 49 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.06 mil­lion booked against gas theft cas­es. In Bahawalpur the team dis­connected 10 connections on use of compressor.