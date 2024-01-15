Monday, January 15, 2024
SNGPL disconnects 1853 connections over using compressors in Multan region

APP
January 15, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) dis­connected 1853 connections over using compres­sors so far during the ongoing drive across the region. Deputy Chief Engineer Operations SNGPL Hussain Zafar while talking to APP here on Sun­day said that the drive against illegal compressors was underway in order to ensure provision of gas supply to consumers equally. He said that vari­ous teams were visiting different areas in Multan region to discourage the use of compressors. He said that the gas meters were disconnected over the use of compressors and connection restored again after one week by taking affidavit from the consumer concerned and seizing compressor.

He informed that the use of compressors was not only destroyed the infrastructure of the SNG­PL rather, it was also very dangerous for human lives. He urged the citizens to avoid using com­pressors for illegally getting gas supply as the consumers of tail end affected from it.

Hussain Zafar said that they had launched the drive concerned from November 2022 and dis­connected 1853 connections so far.

To a question about RLNG, he informed that the whole industry has been shifted on RLNG while it was also being given to some private housing colo­nies like Butch villas, green valley and others.

APP

