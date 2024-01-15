Social media to play instrumental role in election 2024

PESHAWAR - In democratic set­ups, free and transparent elections provide a strong base for democracy and ensure that the government cho­sen through polls is of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Showcasing the signs of a healthy democracy in a country, a free, fair, and transparent election provides le­gitimacy to an elected government to take decisions in the national interest and the welfare of people for the next five years.

“Election gives the authority in the hands of the public and provides them the freedom to elect the government of their choice, which will work for their growth and development besides res­olution of the country’s problems,” said Prof Dr A H Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department, Univer­sity of Peshawar, while talking to APP.

In the 2013 and 2018 general elec­tions, he said, social media played an impactful role in deciding the fate of political parties. “The PTI’s social me­dia strategies and social mobilisers compared to other political parties had helped in establishing government for a second consecutive term in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

According to a report from Digital Pakistan 2023, the number of inter­net users in Pakistan swelled to a re­cord 87.35 million in January last year, showing a 4.4 million increase be­tween 2022 and 2023. The number of social media users also increased to a record 71.70 million in 2023, including 37.30 million users of Facebook, 71.70 million users of YouTube, 12.95 mil­lion on Instagram, and 16.51 million on TikTok.

Similarly, about 11.95 million people are using Facebook Messenger, 9.30 million Linkedin, 25.70 million Snap­chat, and 4.65 million users of X (Twit­ter) in the wake of an increase in mo­bile connections to 191.8 million in January 2023 in Pakistan.

Prof Hilali said the process of filing and scrutinising nomination papers for the 2024 general elections was com­pleted, and social media’s role would be crucial in the 2024 election. He said all political parties, including PML-N, PPP, PTI, ANP, JUI-F, MQM, IPP, and PTIP, have shown their presence on every major social media platform for political gains.

He said all political parties and lead­ers have opened official pages with blue-ticks on Facebook and Facebook groups for communication with par­ty members as well as with their fans and voters. Besides other social media platforms, he said all political leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhuto, Khalid Maqbool Saddiqui, Pervez Khat­tak, and Jahangir Tareen, opened offi­cial X (former Twitter) handles with blue ticks for authentication, along with official pages on Instagram by the young political leaders.

“For me, manifestos of political par­ties are important, and every person can see the programs of these par­ties by visiting their social media web­sites and pages with a single mobile click,” said Ehtisham Qaiser, a lecturer of Urdu literature, while talking to the news agency.

Dr Hilali said the success of politi­cal parties in the 2024 general election would largely depend on the political behaviour and psychological-econom­ic factors, past service records and manifestos of political parties, rather than the launching of personal attacks, blame games, characters assassination of political leadership, and dragging state institutions into politics in public meetings or issuing statements on so­cial media platforms.

According to the ECP, approximate­ly 127 million registered voters would exercise their right of franchise in the 2024 general election, out of whom about 72.31 million (56.9 percent) were registered in Punjab, 26.65 mil­lion in Sindh (21 percent), 21.69 million voters (17.1 percent) in KP, and 5.28 million (4.2 percent) in Ba­lochistan.

There were around 57.1 million youth voters aged between 18 and 35, making up 45 percent of those who were eligible to vote. The number of voters aged 36 to 45 comes to 27.79 million, i.e., 21.88 percent, and the two age groups, if seen together, comprise 84.81 million voters, or two-thirds of the total 127 million voters in Pakistan.

Dr Hilali said the young voters, espe­cially female voters representing near­ly 50 percent of the population, would be a key factor in deciding the fate of political parties in the February 8 elec­tion. He said about 22 million chil­dren aged 5–16 were still out-of-school (OSC) in the country, including 4.7 mil­lion in KP, due to poverty and socioec­onomic imbalances, and bringing them under the education net would be a big challenge for the government.

Dr Imran Khattak, a former mem­ber of the national assembly and PTIP leader who was contesting the election from his home district of Nowshera, said that bringing down the prices of edibles, promoting industrialization for job creation for youth, and improv­ing the economy would be his priority areas if voted to power.

Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, a former state minister, said that the PPP believed in the power of the mass­es rather than social media and would construct three million houses for the poorest of the poor and homeless af­ter coming into power. He said that la­bour cards would be launched, and sti­pends under BISP programmes would be enhanced to bring poor families out of poverty.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, PML-N KP spokesman and former MPA, said that his party, if voted to power, would take the country out of economic challenges and promote agriculture and industrialisation for the creation of job opportunities and achieving au­tonomy in food.

The experts said that in the wake of chilly weather and security challeng­es, the importance of social media was further increased in the 2024 elec­tions, and all the political parties have already started projecting their pro­grammes through different social me­dia websites for quick dissemination of information besides grabbing max­imum seats in national and provincial assemblies.