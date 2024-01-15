Speakers call for peaceful conduct of polls

LAHORE - A seminar titled “Peaceful Elec­tion 2024 and Role of Stakehold­ers” was orchestrated through a collaborative effort by the Youth Commission for Human Rights, the Free and Fair Election Net­work, and the Shah Hussain Re­gional Network. The event wit­nessed the active participation of district office bearers from vari­ous political parties, representa­tives from minority communities, election candidates, and members of civil society and youth organi­zations. Inaugurating the program, Wajahat Batool, the Coordinator of the Youth Commission for Hu­man Rights, underscored the para­mount importance of adherence to the code of conduct prescribed by the Election Commission of Paki­stan. She emphasized that political parties, election candidates, media outlets, polling agents, and observ­ers must align with these guide­lines to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

A representative from the Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) asserted the necessity for all political enti­ties to strictly comply with the elec­tion code of conduct. Additionally, the representative advocated for the enforcement of Section 210 of the Election Act 2017, which man­dates a minimum of 5 percent rep­resentation of women. Highlighting the PPP’s commitment to inclusivi­ty, the representative declared that their party consistently incorpo­rates women and minorities at all levels of the electoral process. The firm stance was taken against any discrimination towards candidates or voters based on gender or iden­tity, pledging non-participation in any electoral process endorsing such practices.

Representatives from other po­litical parties echoed their com­mitment to abiding by the elector­al code of conduct. They expressed a willingness to collaborate with the Election Commission, ensur­ing the security of election ma­terials, election staff, and polling agents. Additionally, a collective commitment was made to coop­erate with law enforcement agen­cies to facilitate a peaceful elector­al environment.

A spokesperson from the Mus­lim League-N condemned all forms of violence within the elec­toral process. The representative urged political parties to refrain from using language that could in­cite violence during speeches or promotional materials.