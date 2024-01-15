Sumaira Malik parts ways with PML-N ahead of Feb 8 polls

Former federal minister Sumaira Malik has left the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), tendering her resignation as the party’s Punjab vice president.

Sumaira sent her one-liner resignation to PML-N provincial president Rana Sanaullah, giving no reason at all.

She has also parted ways with the party.

It should be noted that she had applied for the party ticket for NA-87 but the party leadership nominated Shakir Bashir Awan in the constituency.

Sumaira has announced contesting the upcoming elections as an independent candidate.