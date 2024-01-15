Third resolution seeking polls’ delay lands in Senate

ISLAMABAD - With election-related activity slowly picking up steam in the country, a third resolution seeking a delay in the February 8 polls landed in the Senate on Sunday, this time citing the weather and the security situa­tion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Sunday, a third resolution de­manding a delay in polls was submit­ted to the Senate Secretariat by an independent senator from KP, Hilalur Rehman. The resolution cited the cold weather and increasing incidents of terrorism in KP as reasons for delay­ing polls. It stated that the increas­ingly cold weather and snow were not providing a conducive environ­ment for citizens to cast their votes and were also creating challenges for candidates trying to campaign.

“In the same way, due to security concerns in the country, especially in KP, candidates are facing threats of terrorist attacks while campaigning,” it said, adding that it was also creat­ing obstacles and limiting candidates’ participation in their campaigns. The resolution said that because of this, the people of the province and can­didates, especially those belonging to erstwhile Fata, were being affected.

It went on to say that due to the in­creasing “sense of deprivation” and the fear of KP’s citizens being left out of the election process, the date an­nounced for the general election was proving to be “unsuitable” for the province. It urged the ECP to delay polls to a date which was acceptable for all the relevant stakeholders and that would also help in removing hur­dles in the way of free and fair elec­tions. On January 5, a thinly-attended session of the upper house of parlia­ment had become the talk of the town after it adopted a resolution, albeit a non-binding one, seeking the post­ponement of the general elections over security and bad weather concerns.

The widely panned resolution, which was not initially scheduled for discus­sion, was introduced by independent Senator Dilawar Khan and received sup­port primarily from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators. However, it also appeared to have the tacit support of some other parties, and the absence of lawmakers from mainstream political parties raised several questions. PPP Senator Bahramand Tangi not only kept silent at the time of the voice vote, but also delivered a speech stressing the need for peace before polls. He was later issued a show-cause notice by his party for deviating from its policy.

The passage of the resolution was subsequently condemned by politi­cians and lawyers, who termed it a “conspiracy against democracy” and asserted that polls be held on time. Subsequently, a resolution was submit­ted in the Senate by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, emphasising the need to adhere to “constitutional require­ments” and ensure the timely conduct of the polls. Last week, senators be­longing to the PTI, PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami also requisitioned a session to discuss the timely conduct of free and fair polls. However, independent Sena­tor Hidayatullah on Friday submitted a second resolution seeking delay in polls to the upper house of Parliament.

The resolution referred to the surge in acts of terrorism and vio­lence in the country with particular reference to armed attacks in North Waziristan, Bajaur and Turbat, caus­ing severe injuries to a veteran na­tionalist politician running for na­tional and provincial assembly seats, and killing of another candidate. The resolution said that these incidents had perturbed the country and cre­ated an environment of insecurity.