Thousands of pro-Palestinians march on Washington to demand ceasefire in Gaza

WASHINGTON - Tens and thousands of demonstra­tors rallied and marched in Wash­ington, D.C., on Sunday to demand an end to Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza, marking almost 100 days since the start of the Israel-Palestinians war that is killing 250 Palestinians per day.

The march, one of the biggest in this capital city, was led by a coali­tion of pro-Palestinian groups who are calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, an end to US funding for the Israeli military, and for Is­rael to be held accountable for war crimes and violations of interna­tional law. At a rally on Freedom Plaza, speakers shared stories of victims in Gaza, and marchers walked several blocks before ar­riving in front of the White House. Protesters carried signs listing the names of Palestinians killed and ac­cusing President Joe Biden of par­ticipating in a ‘genocide’.

Israel’s siege of Gaza has killed more than 23,800 Palestinians, ac­cording to Gaza’s health ministry, since it declared war on October 7. One of the organizing groups in Washington, the Council on Amer­ican-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said that they had sent a letter to the White House calling on the presi­dent to secure a “complete and verifiable ceasefire,” the release of all hostages in Gaza and political prisoners in Israel, and the termi­nation of unconditional US finan­cial and diplomatic support for the Israeli government.

The letter also called for Israeli officials to be “held accountable for the Gaza genocide” and the ini­tiation of credible negotiations for a just and enduring peace by end­ing the Israeli occupation of Pales­tine. The rally in Washington is the second in the US capital since the current Israeli offensive began on October 7. The Gaza Health Ministry has estimated that at least 23,708 Palestinians have been killed, most­ly women and children, and 60,000 wounded in the Israeli action, the vast majority civilians. Earlier this week, South Africa accused Israel of genocide in a case brought to the International Court of Justice, charging that Israel’s far-right gov­ernment was “intent on destroying the Palestinians in Gaza” and creat­ing conditions “calculated to bring about their physical destruction”.

Among those addressing the crowd in Washington, by video link, was Al Jazeera journalist Wael al-Dahdouh, whose wife, daughter, two sons, and a grandchild were killed by Israeli airstrikes. Also speaking were long-shot US presidential can­didates Cornel West and Jill Stein, as well as the daughter of Malcom X, Ilyasah Shabazz. Al-Dahdouh spoke about the dire conditions Palestin­ians in Gaza are struggling to exist in while under Israeli bombardment.

“The people are paying an exor­bitant price and are living a disas­trous life,” he told the crowds in Washington. “People do not have sustenance, food or drink, a place to sleep, a bathroom, or what is neces­sary for a life—not for a decent life, but rather what is basically neces­sary to maintain life.” Al-Dahdouh himself was injured in an Israeli airstrike that also killed his camera operator, Samer Abu Daqqa. “The whole world must look at what is happening here in the Gaza Strip,” he told Al Jazeera last week. “What is happening is a great injustice to defenceless people, civilian people.” Mohamad Habehh, a director of de­velopment for American Muslims for Palestine and lead organizer of Saturday’s event, told the Washing­ton Post that organizers had picked this weekend to honour the upcom­ing Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday in the US and to mark 100 days of war by Israel in Gaza.

“We’re past three months of con­stant killing,” Habehh said. “We feel that it is important for us to come on this holiday weekend in the spirit of MLK (Martin Luther King Martin Jr.). ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’, that we stand up against the injustice that’s going on in Gaza right now, and stand up against the atrocities that are being supported and pro­moted by our government.” Speak­ing at the rally, Taher Herzallah, the director of outreach for American Muslims for Palestine, said the con­flict in Gaza had given the people of the global south the clarity to “rise together in unison”.