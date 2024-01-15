Thousands rally in Karachi against Gaza massacre, demand ceasefire

KARACHI - The Gaza Million March in Karachi have marked the 100 days of Israeli genocide campaign against Palestinians in Gaza and urged the global conscience to act immediately against the ethnic cleansing by Israel.

A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the march. Delegations of various religio-political parties as well as associations of lawyers, traders, and other segments of life also participated in the march. The march was taken out at Shahrah-e-Faisal and one side of the road was allocated for women and children and the other for men. The participants carrying placards and banners chanted slogans against Israel and her supporters and expressed solidarity with Palestinians and particularly Hamas.

JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq through an audio link addressed the participants of the million march. In his address, he said that unfortunately the leaders of the Muslim World played a nefarious role and opted to keep mum and remain static over the issue of Gaza under the influence of the pressure by Israel and the United States. He said that the Muslim World should have offered all available resources and military might to Hamas against Israel like the United States did and supported to Israel and Palestinians. He said that the Muslim World keeps over 7.5 million strong army, all types of tanks, warships, missiles and other weapons, including nukes but they did nothing for Palestinians. He urged the nation to vote and support those candidates who have the ability to represent them and express their aspirations in policies. He asked the nation to reject coward leaders. JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in his address stressed the need to take all possible measures in everyone’s individual capacity to support Palestinians against Israeli occupation.

He said that Israeli leader Netanyaho has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza and he enjoys the support of not only the United States, the United Kingdom and the European countries but also the silent but very decisive support from the Muslim World.

He also hailed the role of South Africa for moving the International Court of Justice against Israel with genocide charges. He said that someone from the Muslim World should have come forward in this regard but unfortunately it is not the case.

He also paid a rich tribute to Houthi regime in Yemen for supporting Hamas against the occupation forces of Israel.

The JI leader said that after the October 7 initiative, the world has visibly divided herself into two parts and the people of conscience have lined up themselves against the Zionist supporter ruling regimes across the world.

On the occasion, he highlighted that the boycott of Israeli products is a very strong initiative but it is incomplete without promoting local brands. In this regard, he said, Alkhidmat and the Pakistan Business Forum are going to launch Mera Brand Pakistan initiative on January 20 and 21. He urged everyone to take part in the expo. Allama Hassan Zaffar Naqvi said that the resistance by Hamas have also exposed the local stooges of Israel in the Muslim World including Pakistan.

Majlis Wahdatul Muslameen Sindh President Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi paid a rich tribute to the resistance movement in Gaza against Israeli occupation. He highlighted the resolve of Palestinians in the face of inhumane campaign of genocide against them. Younous Sohan Advocate on behalf of religious minorities in the country expressed solidarity with Palestinians.He strongly condemned the United States and her allied countries over support to genocide in Palestine.

IJT Pakistan President Shakeel Ahmed, representing students across Pakistan, expressed solidarity with Hamas against Israel and said that unfortunately the government and other institutions have failed the nation when it comes to represent their aspirations over Palestine.