Tina Fey reveals one stipulation for reprising role in ‘Mean Girls’

LONDON - The one request Tim Meadows and Tina Fey had regarding playing their respective parts again in the upcoming Mean Girls film has been made public. Nearly two decades have passed since Fey and Meadows played Principal Duvall and Ms Norbury, respectively, in the 2004 movie. However, as long as they weren’t required to sing, they chose to reprise their beloved roles in the recently released film musical, which is based on the 2018 Broadway production. “I am reprising my role as Ms Norbury because we thought, well, teachers work for a long time. So it might make sense if Tim and I did it,” Fey recently told People magazine. “So I called Tim and I was like, ‘Will you do it? I’ll do it if you do it.’ And we said, ‘Yes, as long as we don’t have to sing.” The actress-comedian added of working with Meadows again, “It was fun. It’s been nice to see Tim. One of us has aged — the other one of us is Tim Meadows! But it’s been really nice to get to work with Tim again.” Following the release of Fey’s first movie, which starred Lindsay Lohan as Candy, Rachel McAdams as Regina, Amanda Seyfried as Karen, and Lacey Chabert as Gretchen, Meadows returned to the character in the 2011 television film Mean Girls 2, which Fey was not in. The movie centres on Cady, a freshman in high school, as she befriends The Plastics, an A-list group of girls. However, the turmoil intensifies when Cady develops feelings for Alpha Plastic Regina’s ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels. Fey not only wrote but also produced the film musical, which features Angourie Rice as Cady, Renée Rapp as Regina, Anantika as Karen, and Bebe Wood as Gretchen. The new Mean Girls movie is currently in theatres now.