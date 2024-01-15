Toshakhana case: NAB to submit report against Nawaz Sharif within one week

The Islamabad Accountability Court has instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit report against Nawaz Sharif’s Toshakhana case.

The Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case against Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani, and Asif Ali Zardari.

NAB prosecutors and lawyers including Nawaz Sharif’s pleader Rana Irfan appeared before the accountability court.

The NAB inquiry report against Nawaz Sharif wasn’t submitted today. The NAB can submit the report within one week.

Yousuf Raza Gilani's lawyer Raja Faisal Younis also appeared in the court and filed applications for exemption from attendance on behalf of Asif Ali Zardari and Yousuf Raza Gilani, which was accepted.

Later, the accountability court of Islamabad adjourned the case hearing till January 24.