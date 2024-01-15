Monday, January 15, 2024
Traffic Division taking strict legal action for smooth flow of traffic

Our Staff Reporter
January 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Following the special directives of Islamabad Capi­tal City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police is taking legal action to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure safe travel on highways in the federal capital. In this regard, during last year, the fines imposed to prevent traffic violations in the federal capital were increased, for which the Federal Min­istry of Interior had also issued a formal notifica­tion, informed a police spokesman on Sunday. The increase in fines for traffic violations was aimed at ensuring the implementation of traffic rules, lead­ing to reduce violations of traffic rules. Islamabad Capital Police have also received 33% more chal­lans in the last four months of last year than in the first eight months of the caretaker government.

