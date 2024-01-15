Traffic Division taking strict legal action for smooth flow of traffic

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police is taking legal action to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure safe travel on highways in the federal capital. In this regard, during last year, the fines imposed to prevent traffic violations in the federal capital were increased, for which the Federal Ministry of Interior had also issued a formal notification, informed a police spokesman on Sunday. The increase in fines for traffic violations was aimed at ensuring the implementation of traffic rules, leading to reduce violations of traffic rules. Islamabad Capital Police have also received 33% more challans in the last four months of last year than in the first eight months of the caretaker government.