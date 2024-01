KANDHKOT - Two robbers were killed and another injured when a truck driver ran vehicle over them during a picket looting in Tanwangi area of Kandhkot, police said on Sunday. According to details, a gang of robbers while looting vehicles by installing picket stopped a van. A speedy truck coming from behind ran over the robbers killing two of them and leaving another critically injured. The robbers sped the scene along with bodies of killed and injured accomplices.