US presidential election heats up as frigid Iowa tests Trump

DES MOINES - Voters venture into sub-zero tempera­tures Monday to kick off the Republi­can presidential nomination race with the Iowa caucuses, the first major test of whether runaway front-runner Donald Trump is as much of a sure thing as he appears.

With a commanding lead in polls, the ex-president is expected to win the Midwestern state’s first-in-the-nation vote easily as he bids to be the Republi­can standard-bearer against President Joe Biden in November.

But Iowans may have to contend with the coldest conditions in the mod­ern era of presidential election cam­paigns, with blizzards and a potential wind chill of -26 degrees Fahrenheit (-32 degrees Celsius) forecast.