Veterinary Pharma Association announces to join PIAF after formal registration

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Veterinary Pharma Association (PVPA) has announced to join Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) after its formal registration here at a ceremony held today. The PIAF Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigol, while congratulating the core committee of PVPA on the occasion of joining the Front, observed that the regularisation of the new association is a welcome step, as it would facilitate conveyance of relevant sector issues to the power corridor through the platform of the PIAF.
The representatives of the association including Dr Saleh, Malik Abid Sarwar, Dr Sujeel Das, Dr Usman, Dr Majid Ijaz and others thanked the PIAF leaders for giving them a wonderful welcome and providing all kinds of support. On this occasion, Fahimur Rahman Saigol said that the problems of the business community will be brought to the relevant authorities in consultation with the relevant sectors as usual. He said that traders pay taxes and are the backbone of the economy, so, their problems should be solved on priority bases.
Fahimur Rahman said that PVPA’s joining in PIAF will make PIAF more powerful and strong in the country to highlight the business community issues. On this occasion Patron-in-Chief Mian Anjum Nisar, former presidents including Muhammad Ali Mian, Senior Vice Chairman Nasrullah Mughal, Vice Chairman Tahir Manzoor Chaudhary, Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber Zafar Mahmood also congratulated the veterinary and pharma doctors and their representatives for joining the PIAF.
On this occasion, Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian said in their address that PIAF is the strength of businessmen and business class and it is their voice which has been strongly advocating for the rights of the business community and solving their problems in every forum. The representatives of the association were asked to present their problems by making import and export documents so that it would be easy to convey them to the relevant authorities. PIAF has been advocating for the business community from the platform of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers not only in Lahore but also at the Pakistan level for the past 26 years.
On this occasion, Dr Saleh and others thanked the PIAF leadership for the honour and said that they will leave no stone unturned in joint service with the PIAF family. Apart from PIAF Senator leadership, Coordinator Rana Nadeem Abbas, Umar Sarfraz Sheikh and others were also present in the ceremony.