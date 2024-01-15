Veterinary Pharma Association announces to join PIAF after formal registration

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Veterinary Pharma As­sociation (PVPA) has announced to join Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) after its for­mal registration here at a ceremony held today. The PIAF Chairman Fa­himur Rehman Saigol, while congratu­lating the core committee of PVPA on the occasion of joining the Front, ob­served that the regularisation of the new association is a welcome step, as it would facilitate conveyance of rel­evant sector issues to the power cor­ridor through the platform of the PIAF.

The representatives of the asso­ciation including Dr Saleh, Malik Abid Sarwar, Dr Sujeel Das, Dr Usman, Dr Majid Ijaz and others thanked the PIAF leaders for giving them a won­derful welcome and providing all kinds of support. On this occasion, Fahimur Rahman Saigol said that the problems of the business community will be brought to the relevant author­ities in consultation with the relevant sectors as usual. He said that traders pay taxes and are the backbone of the economy, so, their problems should be solved on priority bases.

Fahimur Rahman said that PVPA’s joining in PIAF will make PIAF more powerful and strong in the country to highlight the business community is­sues. On this occasion Patron-in-Chief Mian Anjum Nisar, former presidents including Muhammad Ali Mian, Se­nior Vice Chairman Nasrullah Mu­ghal, Vice Chairman Tahir Manzoor Chaudhary, Senior Vice President La­hore Chamber Zafar Mahmood also congratulated the veterinary and pharma doctors and their represen­tatives for joining the PIAF.

On this occasion, Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian said in their address that PIAF is the strength of businessmen and busi­ness class and it is their voice which has been strongly advocating for the rights of the business community and solving their problems in every forum. The representatives of the association were asked to present their problems by making import and export documents so that it would be easy to convey them to the relevant authorities. PIAF has been advocating for the business commu­nity from the platform of the Feder­ation of Pakistan Chambers not only in Lahore but also at the Pakistan level for the past 26 years.

On this occasion, Dr Saleh and others thanked the PIAF leadership for the honour and said that they will leave no stone unturned in joint service with the PIAF family. Apart from PIAF Senator leadership, Coor­dinator Rana Nadeem Abbas, Umar Sarfraz Sheikh and others were also present in the ceremony.