Warm clothes distributed among patients

SARGODHA - Di­rector of Social Welfare, Women Development, and Bait-ul-Maal Sargodha Di­vision, Shakira Nooren, has said that serving the poor, needy, and destitute patients is a deed of re­ward, and those who take care of such individuals’ needs become deserving of salvation in the hereaf­ter. She expressed these views while distributing warm clothes and blan­kets provided by the TB Patients Welfare Council at the Government TB Hospital here on Sunday. Medical Superintendent government TB hospital Kashifa Bhalli, Deputy Director of Social Wel­fare Zeba Andleeb, Medi­cal Welfare Officer Saima Binish, President Patients Welfare Council Nasir Mahmood Sehgal, Vice President Khawaja Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Malik Abdul Majeed, Finance Secretary Abdul Qadoos, Dr. Asad Naqvi, and others were also present. She said that tuberculosis (TB) is a treatable disease and often affects the poor and those unable to obtain proper and balanced nu­trition. The Department of Social Welfare, with the support and coopera­tion of philanthropists, is providing TB hospital patients with appropri­ate food, medicines, and clothing suitable for the weather, as well as other necessities of life, she said. Shakira Noreen stat­ed that the government of Punjab had allocated suf­ficient funds for such pa­tients so that no one was deprived of treatment due to a lack of resources. She also inquired about the facilities provided to the patients. The patients ap­preciated the support of the department.