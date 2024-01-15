WEF opens today in Davos, PM Kakar to represent Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Kakar arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, to participate in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), set to commence in Davos from today. The Forum is scheduled to conclude on January 19.
More than 300 public figures will participate this year, including more than 60 heads of state and government. There will be strong representation from all key regions of the world. Upon his arrival in Zurich, Prime Minister Kakar was warmly welcomed by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to Geneva, Ambassador Bilal Ahmed; Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Amir Shaukat; and senior diplomatic officials.
The PM is scheduled to attend three key thematic events: Preventing an Era of Global Conflicts, Restoring Faith in the Global System, and Preventing Economic Fracture.
He will deliver a keynote address on the theme ‘Trade, Tax, Trillion-Dollar Promise.’
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also hold meetings with government and business leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
Top political leaders who would be taking part include Chinese Premier Li Qiang, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of EU Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of Argentina Javier Milei, Han Duck-soo, Prime Minister of Korea; Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation 2024 and Federal Councillor of Defence, Civil Protection and Sports; Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine; Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium; Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of Colombia; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece; Mohammed Shyaa Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq; Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland; Bisher Hani Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya; Najib Mikati, President of the Council of Ministers of Lebanon; Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, Prime Minister of Mongolia; Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria; Andrzej Duda, President of Poland; Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; Aleksandar Vugi?, President of Serbia; Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore; Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka; Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel; Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand; Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Viet Nam.
Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser, and representatives from the US Senate and House of Representatives would also participate. Heads of various international organizations including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, MD INF Kristalina Georgieva, Fund; World bank President Ajay S. Banga, DG WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization; Achim Steiner, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme will also be taking part.
An estimated 1,600 business leaders, including 800-plus of the world’s top CEOs and chairs from the World Economic Forum’s Members and Partners, will participate. There will also be more than 150 global innovators, tech pioneers and unicorns.
More than 200 members of the Forum’s Global Shapers, Young Global Leaders and Social Entrepreneurs communities will join to showcase local innovations and solutions. Also taking part in the meeting will be more than 150 experts and heads of the world’s leading universities, research institutions and think tanks. More than 40 labour, nongovernment organization and religious leaders from civil society will take part as well.
Heads of civil society organizations including Kirsten Schuijt, Director-General, WWF International; David Miliband, President, International Rescue Committee; Luc Triangle, General Secretary, International Trade Union Confederation; Tirana Hassan, Executive Director, Human Rights Watch would also attend the forum.