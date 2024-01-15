Winter tourism – a precious earning source for GB people

GILGIT-BALTISTAN - A land of mesmerizing valleys, towering mountains, chilly deserts, sing­ing brooks and enchanting lakes – Gilgit-Baltistan offers unlimit­ed bounties of nature to visitors pouring in from across the coun­try and abroad.

Boasting of world’s great moun­tain ranges -the Karakoram, Hin­dukash, and Himalayan, this region is also home to pride of Pa­kistan – the K-2 and Nanga Parbat, the second-largest glacier Siachen and the breathtaking Deosai plain situated at 14,000 feet above sea level.

The marvel of Karakoram High­way carved through mountains, dozens of lakes scattered all cross Gilgit-Baltistan and tall pines speak volumes of its natural beau­ty and serene environment always praised by nature lovers.

But, despite all the natural beau­ty and loveable scene of the re­gion, the potential for winter tour­ism is yet to be fully tapped and numerous destinations are yet to be either fully explored or devel­oped to attract more tourists.

Winter in Gilgit-Baltistan offers yet another opportunity to experi­ence nature’s raw beauty through festivals, skiing, snowboarding, trekking and much more and be­ing in some money for the local people.

Living in a distant and tough re­gion, most of the region’s popu­lation usually bank upon earning from tourism, handicrafts and dry fruits among whom tourism of­fering them sufficient dividend to keep the mare go.

Sports and Tourism Secretary GB Asif Ullah Khan said nearly two million local and internation­al backpackers attended various winter and summer festivities in the area last year while more than 155 high-altitude climbers sum­mited the world’s second tallest mountain, K2.

“These activities provide for an ample opportunity of earning for the GB government and the local people and we want to see more tourists coming to GB in winter as well,” he said.

“Therefore, we are promoting winter activities and endeavour to keep this area open for tour­ists throughout the year to experi­ence unique traditions and culture of the local people,” Asif Ullah said.

Although winter tourism is chal­lenging and adventurous yet the nature loving souls do not miss to embrace the opportunity to see snow covered peaks and freezing lakes with mercury going down to around minus ten.

So, the experts and local peo­ple desire from the government to play its due role for by promoting winter sports like skiing, ice hock­ey and mountaineering in difficult terrains and support cultural ac­tivities and festivals.

“Despite being in its early stages, Gilgit-Baltistan has hosted several winter festivals like Shyok Win­ter Festival and winter games at Khalti Lake, Naltar valley and oth­er places,” remarked Alam Khan, a local tourist guide.

“But, there is dire need to prop­erly advertising these events and improve infrastructure to boost winter tourism,” Alam added.

Ice hockey stands out as a pop­ular winter sport in Gilgit-Balti­stan, with championships held in various districts. It’s Naltar and Rattu areas are famous for skiing, with the National Ski Champion­ship attracting international par­ticipants. With increased outreach and funding, new ski resorts can be established across Gilgit-Balti­stan.

Ali Akbar, a member and trekker of GB-based adventure tourism outfit has stated that while trek­king is often associated to sum­mers, winter trekking in GB has its charm and vast potential.

“Challenging treks like Gondog­oro La Pass and Biafo Hisper Snow Lake Trek always await adventure seekers,” Ali said. “Winter moun­taineering – although a bit riskier, is yet an exciting opportunity of­fered by the high-altitude moun­tains of GB. Scaling snow-capped mountains during winter can be a memorable expedition.”

He mentioned that Naltar has al­ready produced international-lev­el athletes in skiing, showcasing the region’s talent. “With grass­roots-level investment in winter sports, Pakistan can aspire to win laurels at international events like Olympic.”

Planning a winter trip to Gilgit-Baltistan involves consider­ing available hotels, heated rooms, transport and restaurants. Acces­sible places in winter include Ka­chura Lakes, Naltar valley, Hunza valley, Khalti lake in district Ghiz­er Khaplu, with Khunjarab being perfect for snow lovers.

“Kachura Lakes in Baltistan re­gion offer a picturesque winter ex­perience as breathtaking Naltar and Hunza valleys are less to none in beauty and adventure,” said Im­tiaz Ahmad, an expert for winter trekking. “The valleys across the region not only offer leisure time for tourists but also provide op­portunity for local people to earn some money.”