2 satellite stations of Rescue 1122 established in Bandai,Sakrand

HYDERABAD - Rescue 1122 Nawabshah In-charge Abdul Manan Buller has announced that on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, the Rescue 1122 has established two satellite stations at Bandhi and Sakrand towns. He said that the step has been initiated to prevent precious human lives from being lost during accidents on Mehran Highway at Bandhi and National Highway at Sakrand towns where Rescue 1122 teams would remain available to provide emergent first aid to the victims in case of any accident or emergency. Rescue Incharge said that in the first phase, satellite stations of rescue 1122 have been established on Mehran Highway and National Highway at Bandhi and Sakrand Towns. He said that these satellite stations would work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.