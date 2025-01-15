Wednesday, January 15, 2025
ADB’s delegation inspects projects under PICP programme

Our Staff Reporter
January 15, 2025
SAHIWAL  -  Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s delegation on Tuesday visited the city and inspected various projects under the Punjab Inclusive Cities Programme (PICP). The delegation included Urban Development Specialist, Lara Aryan and Brian Apta. While briefing the delegation, Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed said 80 percent projects had been completed under the programme, adding, the other projects would be completed in the stipulated time. After completion of the projects, the needs of water and sewerage systems for the next 30 years in the city would be fulfilled, he added. The commissioner said disposal stations were being constructed in the city under the programme.

Chief Engineer Muhammad Tahir said the landfill site would also be constructed under the programme. He pointed out treatment of sewerage water under the programme would help to irrigate over 30,000 acres in the district.

Lara Aryan said the programme aimed to provide modern facilities to the people.

Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations

Our Staff Reporter

