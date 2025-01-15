Wednesday, January 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Amir Karim Khan takes charge as Commissioner Multan Division

NEWS WIRE
January 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Amir Karim Khan on Tuesday took over charge of his new post as Commissioner of Multan Division. After taking the charge, he held comprehensive briefings with deputy commissioners and heads of various departments to gain insight into the region’s key challenges and set priorities for future progress. During the meeting, Commissioner Amir Karim Khan stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has assigned the task of developing Multan Division. He expressed pride in serving the historic land of Sufi Saints, calling it a privilege and a significant responsibility. The commissioner pledged to implement practical measures to address pressing issues in the region and reiterated that his office would remain accessible to all citizens for legitimate matters.

He further highlighted the importance of an open-door policy to ensure that public grievances are resolved transparently and on merit.

Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations

Commissioner Amir Karim Khan stressed his commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Multan Division, stating that public welfare and development remain his top priorities, he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025