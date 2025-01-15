Amir Mazari outpaces Omer in epic U-18 clash at Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - Amir Mazari of Aitchison College emerged victorious in the boys U-18 pre-quarterfinals of the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2025 at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. Mazari’s match against Omer Jawad captivated the audience, culminating in a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 triumph.The high-intensity encounter saw both players pushing each other to the brink, with Mazari displaying nerves of steel to edge out Jawad in a decisive third-set tiebreaker. It was undoubtedly the match of the day, showcasing the rising talent in Pakistan’s junior tennis circuit.

Other Boys U-18 pre-quarterfinals also saw impressive performances. Nabeel Qayum breezed past Dawood Khan 6-1, 6-1, while Haider Ali Rizwan outclassed Rayan Khan Khalil 6-0, 6-3. Abdur Rehman Rana defeated Abdullah Pirzada 7-5, 6-3, and M Salaar registered a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory over Aalay Hussain. Meanwhile, Wapda’sAbubakar Talha overcame Hamza Ali Rizwan 7-6, 6-2, M. Yahya dispatched M Umar Ali 6-2, 6-2, and Husnain Ali Rizwan defeated Muhammad Junaid Khan 6-3, 6-3. In the boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman Rana dominated M Ayaan with a 4-0, 4-0 win. Zohaib Amjad edged M Ibraheem Hussain Gill in a nail-biting 5-4, 1-4, 5-4 contest, while M Rayan Khan Khalil triumphed over M Hamza Khan 4-0, 4-0. M Muaz secured his spot in the next round with a 4-1, 4-2 victory against Ahmad Hussain.

The boys U-12 category saw Mustafa Zia defeat Muzamil Khan 4-0, 4-0, and Ashtar Alam Khan claim a 4-0, 4-1 win over Hadi Ali Rizwan. In the boys/girls U-10 pre-quarterfinals, M Ehsan Bari beat Aran Bashir 6-1, Ashtar Alam Khan overcame Eman Shahbaz 6-1, and Hadi Ali Rizwan routed Rania Abbas 6-0.