Arambagh Club wins 5th Inverex Basketball trophy

LAHORE - Aram Bagh Club defeated Civil Tiger Club 44-38 in the final to clinch the title at the 5th Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament, organized by Usman and Firdous Ittihad Basketball Club with approval from KBBA, at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi.

In the final, Arambagh captain Tahir Ahmedscored 22 points, including 4 three-pointers, while Daniyal Khan Marwat added 12 points and Zain-ul-Abideen9. For the runner-up team, Harith Shahidscored 15 points with 3 three-pointers, followed by Muneeb ur Rehman Channa with 10 points and Nabeel Ahmed with 7.

Despite the cold weather and strong winds, the players delivered exceptional performances, demonstrating the rapid growth of basketball in Karachi. The award distribution ceremony was graced by international basketball player Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry. Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan and other prominent sports figures also attended the event.

Harith Shahid emerged as player of the tournament, Daniyal Khan Marwat (Jeep Public School) rising star and TITANS Club as most responsible team. Technical officials and referees, including Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Aamir Sharif, Zaima Khatoon, Michael Turner, Raj Kumar Lakhwani, and Naeem Ahmed, ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament.