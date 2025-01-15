Are There Democrats?

Pakistan has been a democratic country since gaining independence from the subcontinent. However, while democracy exists in name, its principles and essence are missing. An ancient saying reminds us, “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.” Yet, in Pakistan, leaders continue to borrow heavily from foreign lenders, knowing they won’t bear the burden of repayment—this falls on future generations. Abraham Lincoln wisely said, “You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by avoiding it today.” Similarly, our leaders, by their reckless borrowing, leave a legacy of debt for tomorrow’s leaders and taxpayers to shoulder.

Charles de Gaulle once remarked that every decision made or avoided shapes the future. In Pakistan, leaders are selected not through true democratic merit but often by a flawed system where minority interests prevail. Albert Camus insightfully noted, “Democracy is not the law of the majority but the protection of the minority.” Yet, when leaders are chosen without merit, the same cycle of poverty and marginalisation continues. Most leaders prioritise self-interest under the guise of national service, perpetuating inequality.

To end poverty and uplift the marginalised, Pakistan must ensure democratic merit in leadership. True democracy, rooted in faith and integrity, must emerge—one that serves the people, not the privileged few. Only then will we see a prosperous Pakistan, where democracy is a guiding principle and a legacy we can all be proud of.

SADAM HUSSAIN BALOCH,

Ghotki.