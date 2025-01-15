Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Attock police nab 12 outlaws

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 15, 2025
ATTOCK  -  Police have arrested 12 accused involved in different anti-social activities. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. As per details provided by the police spokesman, Attock Saddar police arrested a shepherd Arman alias Manar of village Boota for sexually assaulting a nine year old boy. Separately, Pindigheb police arrested four accused Ishtiaq, Zakir, Qasim and Khizar, all residents of Jand involved in blackmailing and extortion, which led a victim Muhammad Ramzan to commit suicide.

OUR STAFF REPORT

