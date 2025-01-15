Ayaz Sadiq lauds services of outgoing Director to NA Secretay General

ISLAMABAD - Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar , presented a bouquet to Muhammad Zameer, Director to the Secretary General of the National Assembly, on his retirement after completing 41 years of exemplary service. The Speaker also extended his best wishes for Muhammad Zameer’s future endeavours.

The NA Speaker praised Muhammad Zameer’s outstanding contributions during his tenure and highlighted his dedicated service to the National Assembly.

The Speaker said that the National Assembly is a supreme legislative institution, and the officers and staff working in this institution perform their duties with great dedication and commitment. He emphasized that the role of the National Assembly Secretariat’s officers and staff in the legislation and other measures aimed at public welfare is of paramount importance. He further noted that retiring officers like Muhammad Zameer serve as role models for the other staff members.

Speaker Sadiq expressed confidence that the officers and staff of the National Assembly Secretariat will continue to play a key role in upholding the dignity and prestige of the institution.