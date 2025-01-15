Azam Tarar rules out blanket amnesty to imprisoned PTI workers

ISLAMABAD - Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of any blanket amnesty for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s imprisoned workers and leaders, claiming such a latest demand has come from incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan. The opposition party’s fresh demand that all its jailed members facing terrorism, corruption and other cases should be released through an executive order is not doable, the law minister informed the Senate.

Speaking in the house, Senator Tarar said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government facilitated a meeting of PTI founder Khan with his party’s negotiation team in jail over the weekend. Now a demand of release of all PTI members through an executive order has come as a result of this meeting, he added. “I will submit through the house that Pakistan’s Constitution and law don’t allow this,” he said, adding that the PTI should approach courts to get relief for its activists and leaders. He chided by saying that the demand was contrary to the opposition party’s past claim that they were neither seeking an underhand deal like NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) nor would give such a deal to anyone.

Talking about the protest of the PTI in the house over the non-implementation of its jailed Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary’s production orders issued by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, the minister said it was the duty of the authorities to implement the same. However, I regret to say that PTI lawmakers had been thumping desks in the National Assembly when we used to protest in the house for non-implementation of production orders of PML-N leaders including Rana Sanaullah Khan and Khawaja Saad Rafique, he recalled. “Even then, this should not have happened,” he added. He said the matter of production orders should be taken up in the upcoming third meeting between the government and PTI’s negotiation committees to find a solution to the problem.

Saying that the opposition’s noisy protest in the house during treasury benches’ speeches was depressing, Senator Tarar said the £190 million case against ex-premier Khan was a sub judice matter and the opposition leader in the house should not have talked about this. “This (case) is an open and shut transaction,” he said.

Earlier, PTI lawmakers staged a noisy protest in the house over the non-implementation of production orders of Senator Chaudhary.

Raising the issue in the house, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz regretted that the lawmaker was not here because the Punjab Government did not want to implement the order. Calling it a contempt of parliament, he asked members from both sides of the aisle to protest over this issue.

Senator Faraz also termed January 14 as a black day in the country’s history. “This was the day when the most popular party was deprived of its iconic election symbol in an attempt to disenfranchise millions of people,”, he noted while referring to his party PTI.

He alleged that a puppet government was installed as a result of rigged elections. He went on to say that fascism, which started even before the elections continues till today. He said hundreds of false and fabricated cases had been registered against the PTI leadership.

Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar informed the house that the government was making all out efforts for the restoration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the United Kingdom.