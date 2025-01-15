Bahawalnagar Police arrest three-member robbery gang

Bahawalnagar - Bahawalnagar’s Madrassa police on Tuesday arrested a three-member robbery gang, alongwith its ringleader. According to a police spokesperson, under the direction of the DPO, Madrassa police carried out a successful operation and apprehended the gang members. The suspects were found in possession of cash, a motorcycle, and two illegal pistols, which they had used during the robberies. The gang, identified as Muhammad Waris, Muhammad Kashif, and Waseem Shah, had been targeting passersby on main roads. Investigations are ongoing, with major developments anticipated.