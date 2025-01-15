Banton and Pooran shine as MI Emirates clinch first ILT20 win over Dubai Capitals

MI Emirates secured a commanding 26-run victory over the at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, marking their first win of the ILT20 season and their first-ever triumph against the Capitals.

Stellar half-centuries from Tom Banton (74 off 52) and Nicholas Pooran (59 off 36) laid the foundation for the Emirates' imposing total of 187-7. Despite a valiant century from Shai Hope (101 off 59), the Capitals fell short in their chase, finishing at 161-6 in 20 overs.

The turning point of the match came in the penultimate overs, as MI Emirates’ Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a game-changing 18th over, claiming two wickets and conceding just three runs. His brilliance, combined with a near-flawless 19th over from Zahoor Khan (just one run), left the Capitals needing an improbable 36 runs off the final over, sealing a resounding win for MI Emirates.

Earlier, MI Emirates had a shaky start as Dushmantha Chameera clean-bowled Kusal Perera on the first ball of the innings. However, Tom Banton and Muhammad Waseem steadied the innings with a 38-run stand. Banton anchored the innings with a masterful knock, supported by Nicholas Pooran, whose aggressive batting accelerated the scoring. Late contributions from Kieron Pollard (22) and Romario Shepherd propelled the total to a competitive 187-7. Gulbadin Naib stood out for the Capitals, claiming three wickets for 27 runs, including three scalps in the final over.

The Dubai Capitals’ chase revolved entirely around Shai Hope’s magnificent century, but his efforts lacked support from the other end. Dropped catches and missed opportunities plagued the Capitals' fielding effort, ultimately costing them the match.

Brief Scores:

MI Emirates: 187-7 in 20 overs (Tom Banton 74, Nicholas Pooran 59, Kieron Pollard 22; Gulbadin Naib 3-27)

: 161-6 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 101, Brandon McMullen 16; Fazalhaq Farooqi 2-22).