Barrister Gohar confirms written demands to be presented to govt

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar announced on Wednesday that the party will present its written demands during the third round of negotiations with the government, set to take place tomorrow.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Barrister Gohar stated, “Our next negotiation session is scheduled for tomorrow, during which we will formally submit our demands in writing.”

He expressed optimism about the process, emphasizing that sincere efforts by the government could lead to the resolution of all issues.

“For the sake of democracy and political stability, it is crucial that political prisoners are granted freedom and relief,” he said, adding, “I hope the talks conclude soon, bringing positive news.”

Barrister Gohar reiterated that PTI’s founder, whom he referred to as a political prisoner, should be released, highlighting the numerous cases already lodged against him.

Earlier, addressing reporters at the judicial complex, Barrister Gohar dismissed rumors of any deal, stating, “The talks are focused on improving the political system in the country. If there were a deal, we would not hide it.”

He clarified that working relations, such as those between Ali Amin Gandapur and the Army Chief on law and order issues, are essential.

Gohar also mentioned reports about the 190 million Pounds case, noting that PTI’s founder was summoned to court early in the morning but insisted on appearing alongside his legal team.