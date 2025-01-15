Being Grateful

Life is an invaluable gift, given to us to live with happiness and gratitude. Gratitude is the cornerstone of a fulfilling life. We should be thankful for our homes, families, friends, work, the water we drink, the food we eat, and the air we breathe—without these, life would be impossible. We should also cherish our senses: our eyes to see, ears to hear, mouths to taste, noses to smell, skin to feel, and the limbs that enable us to move and create. Gratitude grows when directed towards someone or something, and it becomes a powerful force in our lives.

In today’s modern world, despite having so much, we often remain ungrateful. Childhood teaches us patience and forgiveness—we allow children to make mistakes, knowing they’ll learn from them. Yet as adults, we blame others for our errors, robbing ourselves of the lessons mistakes can teach. Owning our mistakes is the first step to learning from them.

Gratitude can eliminate fear, worry, grief, and depression, replacing them with happiness, clarity, compassion, and peace of mind. It fuels success and opens doors to new opportunities. A grateful nation could eradicate hunger and inequality.

I urge everyone to cultivate gratitude for all things, big or small. The more grateful we are, the happier we become. Gratitude is the key to a life filled with joy and contentment.

IQRA ZAHID,

Turbat.