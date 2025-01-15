BIEK waives scrutiny fee for intermediate first year exams

KARACHI - The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has waived the scrutiny fee for Intermediate First Year exams. Students who are dissatisfied with their results from the 2024 annual exams in the Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, General Science, Commerce Private, Arts Private, and Home Economics groups will no longer be required to pay the scrutiny fee.

To facilitate students, special counters have been set up at the inquiry section for male students and a separate counter for female students at the facility center, ensuring that students can easily submit their scrutiny forms.

Exam controllers have been instructed to complete the scrutiny process within 30 days. Students can download the scrutiny form from the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, www.biek.edu.pk.

A senior teacher committee has also been formed to address complaints regarding the results of the 2024 Intermediate First Year exams.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), Professor Ameer Hussain Qadri, was dismissed due to widespread dissatisfaction with the 2024 intermediate exam results. A notification issued by BIEK confirmed his removal, effective immediately. Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, from the Board of Secondary Education Karachi, was given the additional charge of chairman for three months or until a permanent replacement was appointed.

The dismissal followed an inquiry by the Sindh Department of Universities and Boards, which questioned Qadri about his recent unauthorized foreign travels. In his defense, Qadri stated that the exam results were merit-based and had been reviewed after receiving complaints. He also offered to show answer sheets to students to ensure transparency. The decision was approved by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The removal came amid growing student unrest, particularly from pre-engineering and pre-medical groups, who were dissatisfied with their results, especially those who had scored highly in matriculation exams but received lower marks in the intermediate exams. This led to a sharp increase in scrutiny requests. The controversy raised concerns about the quality and accountability of Karachi’s education system, as well as the performance of the BIEK’s inspection department, which oversees public and private colleges. The BIEK had experienced leadership instability, with frequent changes in appointments and removals, leading to judicial intervention.