Bullish trend continues at PSX

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 574.11 more points, a positive change of 0.50 percent, closing at 114,804.17 points as compared to 114,230.06 points on the last trading day. A total of 589,463,320 shares were traded during the day as compared to 521,209,059 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs32.584 billion against Rs28.287 billion on the last trading day. As many as 463 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 269 of them recorded gains and 137 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 57 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 42,527,928 shares at Rs7.21 per share, Pak Refinery with 38,066,803 shares at Rs41.50 per share and K-Electric Limited with 33,447,471 shares at Rs5.00 per share. Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs84.54 per share price, closing at Rs950.05, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs70.90 rise in its per share price to Rs789.76.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs58.04 per share, closing at Rs7,435.93, followed by Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with Rs56.55 decline to close at Rs600.01.