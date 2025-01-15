Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Case filed against Rajab Butt for alleged offense to religious sentiments

Web Desk
3:20 PM | January 15, 2025
Regional, Lahore

A case has been registered against YouTuber Rajab Butt at Hyderi Police Station in Karachi for allegedly creating content that offends religious sentiments, as per police reports.

The complaint, filed following a court directive, accuses the YouTuber of violating Islamic values. Riaz Ali, the complainant’s lawyer, stated, "The court issued an order after hearing our arguments, directing the police to proceed." He further emphasized their intent to ensure Butt’s arrest.

Ali added, "This case will serve as an example to deter others from disrespecting Islamic values in the future."

Web Desk

