CDA conducts e-balloting for allotment of residential plots in C-14

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted successful e-balloting for allotment of residential plots in sector C-14. A total of 236 plots were allotted through the e-balloting process. To ensure openness and transparency in the process, NADRA’s services for conducting e-balloting was also utilized. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa personally supervised the e-balloting process. It may be noted that the overseas Pakistanis were given first right of preference in the allotment of plots in sector C-14. In case of non-payment of dues by the stipulated date, the plots will be allotted to the citizens based on the waiting list formed through the balloting.

Additionally, the list of successful candidates will be displayed on the CDA website and official social media platforms.

The civic authority received over 1,700 applications for plots in the sector.

Sector C-14 is a prime residential project located at the foothills of the Margalla Hills in Islamabad. Besides the fast pace of development, all civic amenities will be provided in this sector. Due to its prime location, sector C-14 is being considered the future E-7.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed gratitude to the citizens who submitted applications for the plots and thanked them for their trust in CDA. He assured that the possession of plots will be handed over to the owners before the final payment. He also stated that development work in sector C-14 is being carried out around the clock.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa further mentioned that in response to the growing interest in sector C-14, new sectors will also be launched. He added that not only new sectors but also the development work in all earlier sectors will be carried out.