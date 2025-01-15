Picture a young girl, her laughter replaced by sorrow as she shoulders responsibilities she never chose. In drought-stricken regions of Pakistan, this is becoming a tragic reality. Families, desperate to survive, marry off their daughters, sometimes as young as 15, to ease financial pressures. This alarming pattern highlights the intersection of climate change and social injustice.

Reports from Sindh reveal rising incidents of early marriages caused by climate-induced hardships. These girls are often pulled out of school, denied futures, and forced into early pregnancies that endanger their health and lives. Beyond the physical toll, the emotional and psychological scars are profound, stripping these girls of their childhood and potential.

Pakistan, among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, has failed to prioritise the gendered impacts of this crisis. Addressing this issue requires a comprehensive approach. Climate adaptation programmes must include social safety nets such as cash transfers, food assistance, and skill-building initiatives for women. Strengthening the enforcement of laws like the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013, is vital. Community engagement is equally crucial—local leaders and organisations must challenge harmful cultural norms and advocate for education as a long-term solution.

Investing in rural education and health infrastructure is indispensable. Keeping girls in school is one of the most effective ways to prevent early marriages. Expanding secondary education and scholarship programmes can empower girls to envision futures beyond marriage.

Climate-induced early marriages are a human rights issue demanding urgent action from policymakers, civil society, and international partners. Together, we must protect our daughters from the compounded effects of climate change, ensuring they have the right to education and empowerment.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.