CM Bugti directs for timely completion of PSDP projects

Quetta - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed officers to ensure the full implementation of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects aimed at public welfare and to maintain constant communication with the people.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the progress of the PSDP.

The pace and quality of ongoing development projects in the province were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, and Sardar Kohiyar Khan Domki, as well as Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, and secretaries of all other departments.

The Department of Development and Planning briefed the meeting on the physical and financial progress of new and ongoing development projects for the current financial year.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction over the slow pace and irresponsibility of some departments in implementing development projects, Mir Sarfraz Bugti stated that delays in development projects undermine public trust, and such an approach is unacceptable under any circumstances.

“We have resolved to gradually reduce the problems of the common man. Slowness in public interest projects will not be tolerated. It is surprising that some departments have not been able to spend even a penny in 9 months,” he remarked.

The chief minister clarified that the timely completion of public interest projects is his government’s top priority.

He directed all officers to ensure the implementation of the government’s vision and to carry out instructions related to public welfare with full responsibility.

He said that he himself would write the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) for all officers based on their practical performance, adding that while officers are undoubtedly talented, the issue lies in determination and commitment.

Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that no compromise would be made on public interests, and all projects would be completed within the stipulated timeframe. No excuses would be accepted in this regard.

The chief minister highlighted that, for the first time in Balochistan’s history, 80 percent of the approved schemes have been included in the budget, and the government is committed to ensuring that Balochistan’s resources are used for the welfare of the common man.

He also stated that the public should be informed about government projects, and the opinions of beneficiaries should be gathered to ensure that everyone is aware of the government’s initiatives.

The CM noted that promoting and raising awareness about development projects would counter the negative perception of unbalanced development in Balochistan.

“We have made a firm commitment to spending Balochistan’s resources on the welfare of the people. A clear policy has been established regarding the quality and timeliness of development projects, and we will not back down an inch on this,” Sarfraz Bugti said.

At the end of the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized that commitment and determination are essential for public service and that now is the time for officers to demonstrate their capabilities in practice.