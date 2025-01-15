CM Murad protests against Centre’s funding disparity for Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has written a letter to the Prime Minister, protesting against the National Highway Authority’s (NHA) allocation of minimal funds for Sindh.

The CM expressed concern in the letter, stating that it is alarming that the NHA has allocated less than 5% of its budget for Sindh. He accused the NHA of injustice in the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the province. CM Sindh highlighted that 38.65% of the budget is allocated for Punjab’s 33 projects, while only 4.34% is reserved for Sindh’s six projects. Similarly, 17.59% of funds are allocated for 30 projects in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and 23.87% for 22 projects in Balochistan.

The CM emphasised that constructing the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway is crucial for the nation’s development. He urged the PM to direct the NHA to start work on the Hyderabad-Sukkur M6 Motorway and to include it in the ADP. Meanwhile, the mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, stated that limited resources are the city’s misfortune.The mayor inaugurated roads and other development projects in Orangi Town.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony and addressing the media, Wahab remarked that if a verdict favours PTI founder Imran Khan, the judiciary is independent; if it doesn’t, campaigns are launched against it.

He also commented on Muneem Zafar’s press conference against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), saying, “We will highlight the balance of justice and the role of the PPP. Mr. Zafar should occasionally visit Clifton. Parks should be used for public welfare.” Murtaza Wahab emphasised that PPP representatives are not involved in “China-cutting” practices, adding, “It is unfortunate for this city that resources are limited. Jamaat-e-Islami opposes public-private partnership projects.” The mayor stated, “We have made the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) self-sufficient. I am not like Waseem Akhtar, who complained about lack of authority. I am not afraid of Jamaat-e-Islami, though it is a well-meaning party.”

He accused Jamaat-e-Islami of ignoring commercial activities in its governed towns and claimed that they are sabotaging road projects funded with billions of rupees. “Towns are not supporting KMC in the city’s development,” he added. Wahab also mentioned that K-Electric provided a 200-million-rupee check the previous day.

Previously, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed Karachi’s critical role in Pakistan’s overall development, accusing the federal government of giving Sindh a “stepchild treatment” and withholding its resources under various pretexts. Speaking at the inauguration of Phase I of the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway, formerly the Qayyumabad to Shah Faisal Malir Expressway, he said his family has been contributing to Karachi’s development for three generations.

He praised his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the PPP. The former prime minister revolutionised Karachi’s infrastructure and laid the foundation for major projects, including the Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) and Shahrah-e-Faisal.