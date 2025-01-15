Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic issues, development

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, visited the District central on Tuesday and chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner Central’s office. The meeting focused on reviewing civic issues and ongoing development projects in the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Salim, Director General Solid Waste Management Board Tariq Nizamani, Director Development Commissioner Karachi office, Naseem Bhutto, Assistant Commissioner Head Quarters Commissioner office, Rabia Syed, and all Assistant Commissioners of the district. Senior officers of KDA, KMC, Karachi Water Corporation, Solid Waste Management Board, SBCA, Education, and Works Department, Chairmen of various town administration including North Nazimabad, Gulbergww, and Liaquatabad towns, along with municipal commissioners from different town municipal corporations, attended the meeting as well.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, inspected the ongoing campaign against encroachments and visited Mujahid Colony and Lyari River. During the visit, Deputy Commissioner briefed him on the actions taken against encroachments, stating that nearly 300 huts were removed from Lyari River’s bed Teen Hatti area the previous day. The commissioner directed that measures be taken to prevent re-encroachment in the area. He also reviewed the cleanliness system and was briefed on the door-to-door garbage collection and disposal plan in District Central. Initially, five union councils will start the door-to-door garbage collection.

The commissioner instructed the Solid Waste Management Board to cooperate with the district administration in implementing the project. He emphasized that small dustbins are insufficient for cleaning the city and that larger dustbins should be placed in areas with high garbage generation. The Solid Waste Management Board informed the meeting that larger dustbins will be introduced in the city soon. Director General Solid Waste Management Board, Tariq Nizamani, stated that modern GTS systems are being introduced to improve the cleanliness system, and 100 trollies will be provided in the district by February.

It was also informed that 4 spots have been identified in the district where16 PCTS (small garbage transfer system) would be established.

The meeting also reviewed the development projects being undertaken by the development authorities and other departments including KDA KMC Water Corporation and Eduction Works department.

The meeting was briefed about the projects for the improvement of infrastructure including Road construction in Mujahid Colony, Construction of Karimabad Underpass, Lyari Gujjar Nala Link Road construction, Construction of Allama Rashid Turabi Road and stormwater drasin, Lal Qila Ground development, Bakhtiyari Youth Center construction, Yasínabad to Landhi Kot Road development, Service roads construction for Shahrah-e-Humayun, Sher Shah Suri Road, and Shahrah-e-Jahangir Road.

The meeting also reviewed the work being carried out for the restoration and renovation of Education projects inclukding schools and colleges, renovation and resotrtion of Ghulab Library and Timoria Library.Development of Gulberg Gymkhana, Mukhtaf Ground were also reviewed.

It was informed the meeting that a total of 40 schools and colleges are under construction or renovation in the district. The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner to visit and inspect the schools’ construction and renovation projects.

The meeting also discussed the administration’s ongoing campaign against illegal buildings in the Central District, with 254 illegal buildings demolished so far.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that in the district, 254 illegal buildings were demolished as part of an operation against illegal constructions. The meeting decided that the Buildings Control Authority will monitor and take action against illegal constructions with the coordination of the administration.

The authority’s officers and staff will be held responsible for preventing illegal constructions, and explanations will be sought from them.